Is the couple's bitter legal battle finally coming to an end?

After eight months of legal battles, Mel B has reportedly agreed a divorce deal with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte for £6.5million – but on one important condition.

The Spice Girl is said to have signed an agreement which forced Stephen to destroy their sex tapes whilst she will pay him around £3million over three years and a further £3.5million from the sale of the home they shared together.

It’s thought that the deal – which was reached earlier this month – will also see the couple share joint custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison and neither will pay any child support, TMZ reports.

Apparently Stephen is additionally being granted access to the family house to retrieve personal belongings.

The news comes after a lengthy battle which Mel, 42, is said to have spent over £500k on in legal fees.

‘Mel is giving him a lot less than people think,’ a source tells The Sun of the new agreement. ‘Her lawyers got him locked down to destroy the explicit videos, wich he claimed showed her engage in sexual acts under the influence allegedly of drugs and alcohol.

‘Should he ever break that deal, he would be on the line for millions.’

The pair recently settled the domestic violence portion of their divorce and temporary restraining orders were dissolved.

Mel had previously claimed that Stephen, 42, had subjected her to physical and mental abuse throughout their marriage and even alleged that she was often ‘drugged’ by the film producer.

Meanwhile Stephen denied her allegations and accused Mel of suffering from cocaine and alcohol addiction which he alleged was a ‘major issue’ in their marriage.

Mel is also thought to have settled the domestic violence case against the couple’s former nanny Lorraine Gillies, who she had claimed had conspired with Stephen to threaten to release intimate videos of her.

The singer filed for a restraining order against Lorraine, 26, after also alleging that Stephen got her pregnant before paying her to have an abortion.

But Stephen and Lorraine denied all accusations.

Lorraine instead claimed she and Mel had a seven-year sexual relationship, which included consensual threesomes with Stephen.

So it’s been a case with lots of twists and turns – but hopefully an amicable end to it all is in sight.