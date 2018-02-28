Just imagine the Queen getting down to Wannabe!!

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, rumours have been running wild about who might be attending.

Speculation has also been rife about who might be performing at the biggest nuptials of the year, with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Elton John considered.

But let’s be honest, the one rumour we were really excited about was that the Spice Girls may be performing.

And luckily for us, it looks that the dream could well be becoming a reality, as Spice Girl Mel B revealed some very exciting details about the upcoming wedding…eek!

Mel appeared on US show The Real recently, and was asked whether she knew anything about the royal wedding at all.

Looking coy, Mel nodded, and whispered, ‘I’m going. I don’t know if I should have said that!’

The singer was met with huge excitement from the all-female panel, who then asked her to confirm she’d had an invitation.

She answered, sharing that in fact all five of the Spice Girls had.

‘Well, us five Spice Girls did… why am I so honest?’

OMG – so exciting!

The 42-year-old singer was then asked what the invite actually looked like, but stopped herself fom sharing too much information.

She said, ‘That’s getting too personal if I actually describe it.’

However, she reassured the audience that, ‘It was proper.’

One of the hosts of the show quickly got stuck into the details though, asking if the recently reunited five-piece were actually set to perform at the royal wedding.

And while she didn’t confirm it, Mel B proceeded to throw her papers up in the air as if resigning to the truth finally being let out.

She then continued, ‘Eurgh I swear…I need to go, I’m going to be fired!’

This might just be the most exciting news ever. Royal wedding + Spice girls? We can’t wait to see what happens!

Meghan has, in the past, admitted to being a big fan of the girl-group, and Harry has been pictured with them many times during their original run as a band.

The Spice Girls, consisting of Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C and Mel B, recently confirmed their reunion with a sweet group pict on Instagram.

Shortly afterwards, they released a statement about the news, hinting at what the future might hold for them.

They said, “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Now we really can’t wait until 19th May…