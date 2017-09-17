Former Spice Girl Mel B has posted an emotional tribute to her late dad Martin...

Mel B has remembered her late dad with an emotional tribute saying she wants to ‘do him proud from here on in’.

Former Spice Girl Mel, 42, lost her father, Martin Brown, in March after a five-year battle with cancer.

The Leeds-born singer, now a judge on America’s Got Talent, posted a poem to her one million Instagram followers, with a long message about her dad alongside it.

READ THE LATEST CELEB NEWS

She wrote: ‘The pain of loosing (sic) my daddy is beyond anyone could ever understand, but in the mist of all my raw emotions and pain of his passing he gave me the clarity and strength to set my life on the right track and I’m sooo thankful of this awakening.’

Mel added: ‘From march 4th when he died I now live in my truth to correct with no shame the life every girl/daddy’s girl should live, and that’s a life with no fear or disrespect, but a life with ONLY love and respect and honesty.’

She emotionally ended: ‘Dad I love you but I would give anything just to talk you one last time just so you no how much I truly love you and for you to no I’m now living THAT life and no matter what anyone says or anyone does I will ALWAYS and forever only live this way so I hope you forgive me for my mistakes and trust in me that my eyes are now wide open and I want to do you proud from here on in!!

Mel’s fans flocked to offer her support and sympathy, with one writing: ‘You are a Leeds lass, you will get through this pain.’

I just wanted one last hug and for you to no how much I really love you #ripdad🙏 #daddysgirl #mostimportantmaninmylife #inoyourwithmestill A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Another fan commented: ‘So so sorry for your loss Mel. Those are beautiful words and I am sure your Dad would be so proud and happy you are now in a better place! We love ya Mel.’

Mel, whose full name is Melanie Brown, is currently in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte.