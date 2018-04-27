The Spice Girl encourages others to come forward with this emotive post...

Mel B has sent out an emotive message to brave survivors of domestic assault after hearing news of Bill Cosby‘s conviction.

The 42-year-old singer, who previously vowed to move on from her ‘abusive’ relationship with ex Stephen Belafonte, took to Instagram to send out a positive message whilst praising the brave survivors.

She said: ‘I was just informed of the Bill Cosby guilty verdict moments ago. With this momentous conviction on all three counts, I have some very strong emotions regarding its positive implications for helping those who suffer from domestic violence, bullying and sexual assault. I am happy to see that in much of the initial reporting, language of “survivors” not “victims” is being used to describe the brave women who have come forward in these cases to confront those who have wronged them.

She continued, ‘My heart goes out to all those (women men and children!) who have suffered. We are victors, not victims. With today’s verdict, it is now a little bit safer for those of us who have been hiding our shame to step out into the light. Well done to my dear friend Gloria Allred for making sure justice was served

#strongpurple #womensupportingwomen#stopdomesticviolence‘

At the retrial Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home 14 years ago. His case is the first high-profile sexual assault trial to unfold after the #MeToo campaign – something which campaigners see as a step forward in the accounts of female accusers being given greater weight and credibility by jurors.

Cosby is yet to be sentenced on the three counts, but each is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Meanwhile Mel previously proved that she’s determined to do whatever it takes to totally eliminate Stephen from her life – she even had a tattoo of his name actually cut from her skin, rather than going down the more traditional route of laser-removal sessions. She said, ‘I wanted this tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship.’