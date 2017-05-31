The singer shares some touching words as she reunites with her mum

Mel B has made a return to social media with some very emotional words amid the ongoing drama of her divorce battle.

The singer – whose split from husband Stephen Belafonte was revealed in March – toasted her 42nd birthday this week and shared a photo of her celebrating with mum Andrea and daughters Phoenix, Angel and Madison.

She went on to pay tribute to her late dad Martin in the caption, who passed away in March following a five-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

‘My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad,’ Mel wrote alongside her family photo.

‘you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy’

Mel and the girls all model flower garlands in the picture and are all smiles for the camera.

The Spice Girl’s tribute to her late father touched her fans, with one commenting: ‘Love this mel….family is everything…mums are everything’

Another added: ‘OMG, so glad you’re back ❤️ & I bet he is smiling down at you guys 💗💗 I hope you enjoyed you bday!!’

The photo also proves that Mel has healed her rift with mum Andrea after years of being estranged.

Andrea took to Twitter to celebrate Mel’s birthday on Monday, having shared an image of a T-shirt with the words ‘Keep the wild in you’ across the front.

‘Happy birthday melanie this is my message to you! I love love u soooo much,’ she wrote.

Mel’s sister Danielle also sent her sibling her best wishes on Instagram and shared a cute retro photo with their dad.

‘this pic sais it all,dad would want us both to try keep smiling !!!’ Danielle said in her caption.

The family appear to have grown close again since Mel’s split from Stephen was revealed.

Since the news broke the couple have been caught up in a messy divorce battle, with both making shocking allegations about the other.

Meanwhile Mel has gone back to work and is busy with judging duties on America’s Got Talent.