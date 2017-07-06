‘She’s JP’s double!’ Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead melts hearts with ADORABLE new pictures of baby India

The reality star's fans think the tot looks JUST like her dad, Josh Patterson



Ever since Made In Chelsea star, Binky Felstead announced she was pregnant with Josh ‘JP’ Patterson’s baby – we’ve all been hooked on their adorable little family.

Especially after watching their brand new spin-off show which follows the couple’s journey to parenthood, Born In Chelsea.

But now the star has gone and melted our hearts even more by posting some brand new shots of her little one on social media.

Sharing the adorable photos on Instagram, the 27-year-old first treated her 1.3 million followers to a cute shot of baby India chilling in her dad’s baseball cap.

Next to the sweet picture, Binky wrote: ‘Straight up chiller. #daddysgirl’.

A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

OKAY, that’s too cute.

But Binky – aka Alexandra – wasn’t done there and then posted another photo of her two week old bubba – this time choosing a selfie to show off the tot.

Looking like a natural mum, the reality star looks relaxed as she lies down with her daughter resting on her chest, next to the caption: ‘Taking time out whilst Josh is attempting to cook!’

A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

And fans couldn’t wait to flood Binky’s photos with comments, with many followers pointing out that little India looks just like her dad already!

‘Wow she’s daddy’s double!’ one excited fan wrote.

Another agreed: ‘She looks just like her daddy,’ and a third added: ‘Oh my she’s beautiful. She looks so much like her daddy xxx’.



While some just couldn’t get over how cute she is, with a fourth follower gushing: ‘Looking beautiful @binkyfelstead 👌🏼what a gorgeous little girl you have well done!! Xx’

N’awww.

Meanwhile Binky and JP have recently been praised for their VERY honest portrayal of becoming first time parents in their new two-part spin off.

The show had fans in tears as the then expectant mum and dad are seen caring for Binky’s goddaughter Willa together over in the Isle of Wight in preparation for their new arrival.

We can’t WAIT to follow the rest of Binky and JP’s parenting journey.