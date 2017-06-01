WATCH! MIC’s Binky Felstead shares cute video of moving baby bump!

The MIC star let us in on her moving bump!

Heavily pregnant Binky Felstead has shared a really touching moment with her fans and it is SO cute.

The Made In Chelsea star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend and co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her moving bump. It’s not just a little kick you can see though. Binky’s unborn baby girl is actually making some serious movement!

Love feeling this!! ☺️💗 #movingbump A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 31, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Just like us, fans were left amazing at the video and several left comments, including plenty of mums who were feeling a little nostalgic…

One user wrote: ‘aawww I remember this feeling! Weird.. but lovely at the same time xx‘, and another added: ‘Awww I miss this even thou it felt like I was being beat from the inside with 4 little hands and feet 💙💗 xx.’

Another of Binky’s followers wrote exactly what we were thinking: ‘Truly a miracle ! X‘, with another fan writing: ‘Ah I miss this so much I loved being pregnant! Good luck Binky it’s magical x.’

It won’t be long till Binky and JP welcome their little bundle of joy but it seems like Ms Felstead is fully prepared! The expectant mum shared a photo on Thursday morning of herself welcoming a big arrival of nursery goodies. Sporting a long black dress, Binky looks glowing, and her bump looks good too!

Couldn't be more excited by the arrival of everything for the nursery & the amazing service from Anita & her Angels 🙌🏽😆💫✨ @anitashouselondon #babynursery what could have been a very stressful experience has been lovely, calm & exciting! Thank you for that 💗👶🏻 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Binks has also prepared her hospital bad, ready for labour and shared a photo on Instagram of the hospital bag essentials…

Just look at the cute little bunny in the corner!

Finally ready to pack my hospital bag with all my baby essentials. Cant forget my @johnsonsbabyuk Top-to-toe baby bath for her first official bath eeeek exciting! #Welcometotheworld #Johnsons #Johnsonsbabyuk #Spon A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 31, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

As well as preparing for the bubba, Binky and JP recently announced that they will be launching their own spin-off show. The two reality stars have said goodbye to the world of MIC (BOO!) and instead will be launching two one-hour episodes filling in fans on the weeks before and after the birth of their first child.