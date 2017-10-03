Eeeek! This is uncomfortable...

The MIC stars are known for breaking up, making up and breaking up AGAIN.

But one former Chelsea couple who win the prize for the most dramatic relationship ever, has to be MIC OG Spencer Matthews and ex Louise Thompson.

After dating for two years, the pair faced a bitter on screen break-up amidst a load of cheating allegations (Spencer once cheated on Louise in her own bed FYI).

Luckily, the pair have now both moved on, with Louise dating personal trainer Ryan Libbey and Spencer getting serious with model Vogue Williams.

However things got VERY awkward recently when the former flames bumped into each other while they were with their new partners. Eeeek…

Recalling the uncomfortable encounter which happened over the summer, 27-year-old Louise told Closer: ‘I saw him in Chelsea when I was with Ryan and he was with Vogue.

‘Ryan hates all my ex-boyfriends and Spencer is so over the top with me – he’s always been like that.’

If simply bumping into your ex wasn’t bad enough for Louise, it looks like Spencer got a little bit too friendly as she said: ‘He gave me a big hug and afterwards Ryan was baffled and said: “That guy was horrible to you” but I’m not very good at being nasty.’

The reality star then added: ‘I’m not going to stoop to his level so I was nice enough.’

Louise’s confession comes after Spencer recently revealed he’s moving in with girlfriend and The Jump co-star Vogue.

Gushing about their relationship, he told Closer: ‘I’m just totally in love; we’re super happy, we’re about to live together, so who knows what the future holds.’

Life makes sense now… ❤️ @voguewilliams A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Taking a sneaky dig at his exes, Spencer then added: ‘We really understand each other; she also works in TV so she gets having to go away for extended periods of time, whereas with my other exes they always thought I should turn the job down in order to remain with them.’

Eeek! Well we’re glad to see both Spencer and Louise are happy.