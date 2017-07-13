Shock new look! MIC’s Spencer Matthews baffles fans with PEROXIDE blonde hair – but is THIS the reason behind it?

We barely recognised the former Made In Chelsea star

We might be half way through summer already, but that hasn’t stopped Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews treating himself to a brand new hair do for the hotter months.

Well, when you’re mega-rich reality star who spends most of their time on holiday – it’s always summer.

Anyway, the 27-year-old unveiled a shock new look this week, treating his 557k Instagram followers to a sultry selfie to show off his new do.

And having shaved his head completely and dyed it PEROXIDE blonde – we barely recognise him!

Next to the shot, the former MIC star wrote: ‘Back from Italy and fancied a change… Cheers @glamfeeney for my summer look.’