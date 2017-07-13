Shock new look! MIC’s Spencer Matthews baffles fans with PEROXIDE blonde hair – but is THIS the reason behind it?

We barely recognised the former Made In Chelsea star
We might be half way through summer already, but that hasn’t stopped Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews treating himself to a brand new hair do for the hotter months.
Well, when you’re mega-rich reality star who spends most of their time on holiday – it’s always summer.
Anyway, the 27-year-old unveiled a shock new look this week, treating his 557k Instagram followers to a sultry selfie to show off his new do.
Read: All the Latest TV news
And having shaved his head completely and dyed it PEROXIDE blonde – we barely recognise him!
Next to the shot, the former MIC star wrote: ‘Back from Italy and fancied a change… Cheers @glamfeeney for my summer look.’
The unexpected image shake-up certainly baffled his fans, with one writing: ‘Trying so hard to be edgy,’ and a second asked: ‘You having a midlife crisis?’
More: ‘She’s JP’s double!’ Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead melts hearts with ADORABLE new pictures of baby India
While others compared him to Pitbull, George Michael, and even Gunther from Friends.
But could it be a case of ‘anything you can do, I can do better’ for Spencer? As his best pal and former Chelsea co-star, Jamie Laing recently revealed his own transformation.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jamie shocked fans last week when he decided to completely shave his head – with followers even likening him to Judge Rinder!
Although it looks like not everything is as it seems as Spencer and Jamie’s shocking transformations could be down to their roles on Celebrity Hunted.
More: Was Spencer Matthews’ girlfriend Vogue Williams been BANNED from attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding?
The duo are taking part in Channel 4’S Stand Up To Cancer this autumn, which will see them go on the run in an attempt to flee from an experienced group of ‘hunters’.
The pals have been filming the dramatic series over the last few weeks, before Spencer jetted off to Italy to make his first major catwalk debut for Dolce & Gabbana.
Luckily, he still had dark hair at the time as we’re not sure the peroxide locks would have gone down too well on the runway.