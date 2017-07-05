The couple's three-year-old was diagnosed last year

Michael Buble ’s wife Luisana Lopilato has shared a moving snapshot of son Noah as he continues to recover from cancer.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram on Monday which shows her sitting beside the three-year-old whilst cradling her younger son Elias, 1, on her lap.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato breaks silence on son’s cancer battle

Luisana also tenderly holds on to Noah’s little foot as they relax together on a sofa.

The 30-year-old star captioned the photo ‘El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst’, which translates to: ‘Time stops… there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering’

El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Noah was diagnosed with the condition in November 2016, with Michael and Luisana saying in a statement: ‘We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.’

Eight months later and fans are thrilled to see the youngster looking content in Luisana’s photo, with one commenting: ‘Lovely family. So nice to see Noah too. Wishing you all well!’

Another wrote: ‘Family time is the most precious! I hope little Noah is getting better and better everyday! I’ve been thinking about him everyday during my cancer journey’

It’s just the second time that Luisana – who has been married to Michael, 41, since 2011 – has shared a picture of Noah since his diagnosis.

Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 7, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

In April she broke her silence on his battle and revealed that thankfully he is progressing well in his recovery.

‘Thank God, my son is well,’ Luisana explained at a press conference for a movie she starred in.

She admitted though that Noah has a long journey ahead of him.

‘My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,’ the mum-of-two said. ‘But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

‘Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film.’

Both Michael and Luisana dropped their schedules to support Noah when his diagnosis was revealed last November.

Last week Michael Buble emotionally spoke about his love for his family whilst being honoured at an awards ceremony in his native Canada.

‘My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel – my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters,’ the singer revealed.

‘There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes “I love you” just isn’t enough because what I feel is so much more.

‘I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honour upon me during what has been an emotional and difficult time for my family.’