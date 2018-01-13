Soap fans will recognise EastEnders star Michelle Gayle, 46, from her early days – but acting isn’t her only talent…

Soap fans will recognise EastEnders star Michelle Gayle, 46, from her early days – but acting isn’t her only talent…

Soap star

In 1988, Michelle was propelled into the spotlight as one half of rap group Fresh ‘n’ Fly on Grange Hill, before landing the part of Hattie Tavernier in EastEnders. Michelle was an Albert Square regular until 1993 when she left to pursue her first passion – music.

MORE: Whatever happened to… Freddie Prinze Junior?

R&B career

Thanks to hits including Sweetness and Looking Up Michelle secured herself two top-40 UK solo albums and three BRIT Award nominations. She also featured on the 1995 charity single The Gift of Christmas, alongside acts Peter Andre and Boyzone. However, her record deals ended and she’s since recorded further albums that haven’t been released.

Reality TV

Never afraid to try her hand at something new, Michelle has been involved in lots of reality shows. In 2003 she joined Reborn in the USA, where former pop stars attempted to reboot their careers in America. She also participated in the 2006 series of C4 show The Games and Strictly’s 2009 spin-off series Dancing on Wheels.

MORE: Whatever happened to… Mya?

Personal life

Michelle was married to former footballer Mark Bright for 10 years from 1997. The couple have a son, Isaiah, 17, but they split in 2007 and divorced a year later. She gave birth to her second son, Luke, six, in 2011.

Pen to paper

Adding another string to her bow, Michelle released her first novel Pride & Premiership in 2011, based on the story of two wannabe WAGs.

Screen and stage success

After playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast in London’s West End, the actress starred in CBBC’s hit fantasy drama Wolfblood as Imara in 2016. But she’s not stopping there, as it was recently revealed she’s joining the cast of touring stage show Son of a Preacher Man from March.