The Liberty X star has been having a clear-out - and we've got the pictures to prove it!

Lots of women like to keep their wedding dress in their wardrobe for memories, but Michelle Heaton shocked fans this weekend when she revealed that she was selling her gown – in a car boot sale!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole is selling LOADS of his band merchandise – including his iconic Never Had A Dream Come True Parker jacket

Michelle, 38, posted a series of photos on her Instagram account showing that she was selling the wedding dress she wore when she tied the knot with her ex-husband, former 3SL singer Andy Scott-Lee, in 2006.

The popstar pair split after two years in 2008, and Michelle is now happily married to her husband of seven years, Hugh Hanley.

Writing on her Instagram page former Liberty X singer Michelle confirmed she was selling the dress as part of a big clear out for new Channel 4 TV programme, called Star Boot Sale, which will air next year.

She teased, ‘You will have to tune into Channel 4 next year to see how we got on and if the wedding dress got sold …’

However, mum-of-two Michelle wasn’t the only famous face who was filming for the new series, which will see stars raising money for charity by selling some of their most treasured and valuable possessions.

Michelle was also joined by other celebrities, including former GMTV host Anthea Turner, TV presenter Nancy Sorrell and Made in Chelsea star and Celebrity Big Brother contestant, Sam Thompson.

And it sounds like Sam was entertaining the others in between takes by causing all sorts of mischief!

‘If nothing else at least we can all laugh at how @samthompsonuk broke the zip getting into it,’ Michelle continued in the caption alongside her photo, showing the reality star modelling her white gown.

Hilarious! We can’t wait to tune in.