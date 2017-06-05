Any guess what Michelle could be missing?!

We think it’s pretty fair to say that Michelle Keegan is nothing short of goals upon goals upon goals.

Like, c’mon… just look at her!

Seeing life through rose tinted glasses you can't go wrong! 💗🙌🏽 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

And so, with Michelle currently away in South Africa fulfilling every single career goal we’ve ever had (i.e, filming the second series of Our Girl), we were pretty surprised to hear that her birthday was ‘missing’ a certain something…

Having just turned the landmark age of 30-years-old, Mich had taken to Instagram to share to share her celebrations from across the other side of the world.

However, despite completely rocking all areas of her acting career, the former Corrie lady confessed she was suffering with a lil’ homesickness over her birthday celebrations- and was missing her friends and family.

Sharing a video from the South African filming set, Michelle writes- ‘Although I wasn’t at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful!’.

Although I wasn't at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful! ❤️🎉✨ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Despite Michelle being separate from her husband of two years during the birthday festivities, Mark *did* share a pretty darn heart warming message to his wife- writing, ‘Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had…. my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world’.

Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had…. my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world. THE 1…. @michkeegan A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

Not only has Michelle celebrated her 30th birthday away from Blighty, but she has also celebrated her second wedding anniversary whilst away from home turf too.

However, Mark *did* manage to fly out to South Africa for a couple of days ahead of their anniversary- as documented on Instagram.

Quite the setting, eh folks!

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

So, Michelle… shall we pencil in late birthday drinks for when you’re back in the UK?!

Alice Perry