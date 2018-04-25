The Corrie actress launched her new fashion collection on Tuesday

As well as being a talented actress and presenter, Michelle Keegan has also turned her hand to fashion designing. Is there anything this lady can’t do?

Apparently not, as the former Coronation Street actress has just launched a new style venture with online retailer Very.co.uk and held an amazing catwalk show on Tuesday to debut her spring/summer collection.

But while Mich stole the show as she stormed the runway in a stunning polka dot midi dress, the telly star was also sure to give fans a sneak-peek of what was going on behind the scenes at the star-studded show.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old first shared a snap of the glamorous location One Marylebone, which saw a huge chandelier hanging from the ceiling and pretty trees scattered around the room.

‘So excited’, the star wrote on the snap.

But things soon turned very chaotic when Mich began getting ready for the big day as she then shared a hilarious clip from her dressing room.

In the short clip, the Our Girl actress can be seen holding her dress around her chest as her hair and make-up stylist rubs moisturiser on her back.

Laughing while she films in the mirror, Michelle – who’s married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright – can be heard saying: ‘I’m popping out!’ Eeeek!

She then wrote on the funny vid: ‘A lot of rubbing with @lisalaudat1’, before adding: ‘Boobs flying everywhere’.

In another snap shared before the glitzy event, Michelle also admitted she was nervous to go on stage.

‘I’m backstage at the Very fashion show’, the star said, before adding: ‘I’m in rehearsals, not even joking I m absolutely… I could say a swear word but I’m not going to!’

The Manchester-born beauty shared one final video before making her catwalk debut as she found her way to the model’s waiting area.

Walking up a rather unglamorous flight of stairs, Michelle can be heard telling her followers: ‘Right so this is realty right now, I’ll show ya.’

As the camera pans to the metal staircase, she continued: ‘Look at these, walking up the stairs to backstage where all the models are ready to go out on the catwalk’.

Despite Mich’s nerves ahead of the show, the actress rocked the runway and impressed celebs on the FROW such as Binky Felstead, Ashley James, Vanessa White, Kimberly Wyatt and sister-in-law Jess Wright.

Congrats, Keegs!