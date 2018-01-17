Shock transformation! Michelle Keegan channels ‘idol’ Cheryl in hilarious throwback photos

Michelle is looking a little different in these funny pics...

We’re used to seeing Michelle Keegan looking absolutely flawless all the time – she’s definitely our ultimate girl crush right now.

But the Coronation Street star has shocked fans with her latest Instagram snap, which shows the brunette beauty in a whole different light.

While wishing her pal a Happy Birthday, the 30-year-old shared a totally unrecognisable photo of her and some friends enjoying a night out in fancy dress.

And with the girls wearing red military style blazers and peaked hats – it’s giving us MAJOR Cheryl Fight For This Love vibes! Take a look for yourselves…

Michelle Keegan as Cheryl Cole

The actress’ tribute to Chez comes as no surprise, as she’s previously spoken out about how much she admires the Girls Aloud singer.

And after Cheryl made a cameo in Corrie back in 2013 for charity show Text Santa, Mich gushed: ‘She is someone I really admire and I have never met her properly so when I found out she was going to play Tina’s friend I couldn’t believe it.’

The star continued: ‘They say never meet your idols but she was amazing. She is such a huge Corrie fan and she was genuinely pleased to be filming with us.’

Before adding: ‘I sat and chatted with her for ages which was lovely.’ Can we sense a new celeb friendship coming on?

Clearly in a nostalgic mood, brunette beauty Michelle also posted another throwback snap to mark her friend’s birthday, this time of the pair having fun at a festival.

Looking worlds away from her glamorous image now, the telly star can be seen dressed in a pair of tiny denim shorts and some pink wellington boots while posing with a can of cider in her hand.

Mich nodded to her Manchester roots in the funny caption, writing: ‘Salford’s finest’.

LOL! While we’re loving Michelle’s hilarious throwbacks, we think it’s fair to say her style has definitely evolved for the better!