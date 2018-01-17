Michelle is looking a little different in these funny pics...

We’re used to seeing Michelle Keegan looking absolutely flawless all the time – she’s definitely our ultimate girl crush right now.

But the Coronation Street star has shocked fans with her latest Instagram snap, which shows the brunette beauty in a whole different light.

While wishing her pal a Happy Birthday, the 30-year-old shared a totally unrecognisable photo of her and some friends enjoying a night out in fancy dress.

And with the girls wearing red military style blazers and peaked hats – it’s giving us MAJOR Cheryl Fight For This Love vibes! Take a look for yourselves…

The actress’ tribute to Chez comes as no surprise, as she’s previously spoken out about how much she admires the Girls Aloud singer.

And after Cheryl made a cameo in Corrie back in 2013 for charity show Text Santa, Mich gushed: ‘She is someone I really admire and I have never met her properly so when I found out she was going to play Tina’s friend I couldn’t believe it.’

The star continued: ‘They say never meet your idols but she was amazing. She is such a huge Corrie fan and she was genuinely pleased to be filming with us.’

Before adding: ‘I sat and chatted with her for ages which was lovely.’ Can we sense a new celeb friendship coming on?

Clearly in a nostalgic mood, brunette beauty Michelle also posted another throwback snap to mark her friend’s birthday, this time of the pair having fun at a festival.

Looking worlds away from her glamorous image now, the telly star can be seen dressed in a pair of tiny denim shorts and some pink wellington boots while posing with a can of cider in her hand.

Mich nodded to her Manchester roots in the funny caption, writing: ‘Salford’s finest’.

LOL! While we’re loving Michelle’s hilarious throwbacks, we think it’s fair to say her style has definitely evolved for the better!