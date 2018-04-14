Michelle Keegan’s fitness secrets: Her LA body plan revealed

In a bid to score major Stateside jobs, Michelle Keegan is hitting the gym hard

Michelle Keegan has been back and forth from the UK to LA to visit her hubby Mark Wright – who landed a job there on entertainment news show Extra last August.

But we’re told it won’t be long before the 30-year-old makes her final leap across the pond, and sets up home in the City of Angels with Mark.

According to a source close to the Our Girl star, Mich has launched a major fitness plan in a bid to achieve the ‘perfect body’ and crack Hollywood.

‘Michelle is ready to move to LA with Mark, but she’s been putting herself under massive pressure to have what she calls “the perfect body” for the ruthless American TV producers,’ the source exclusively tells Now.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: ‘He is gorgeous!’ Michelle Keegan fans go WILD for her ‘hot’ younger brother Andrew

After weeks of being apart, last month Michelle paid a Stateside visit to Mark.

While the couple made up for lost time with several dinner dates, Michelle ensured that she stuck to her exercise regime, regularly visiting the gym.

And back home, her dedication has only continued, with the 30-year-old pictured braving the rain as she made her way to a leisure centre in Manchester last week.

The source continues: ‘Michelle is carrying on with the regime just as hard in the UK, so when she gets back over there she will hit the ground running.

‘It’s almost like she’s insecure about taking on the whole “LA female acting scene”.

‘It’s so competitive and she feels a lot of her rivals over there already go the extra mile to make sure they are in incredible shape for parts.’

Back in 2015, Mark, 31, spoke about the couple breaking America, saying, ‘England will always be our home, but both Michelle and I would love to spread our wings and work in LA.’

However, only Mark’s American dream has come true so far – something our insider tells us is pushing Michelle to make her own name abroad.

‘She has made it clear that if she is going to make the LA move permanent, then she wants it to be to pursue a career of her own – not just hang on Mark’s coat-tails,’ the source says.

‘She’s already lined up some auditions and meetings with very powerful producers. But Michelle is not used to how much the whole business is obsessed with looks and body image.’

Last year, Michelle admitted it was hard to get into shape for her role as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl.

She said: ‘I try to be good with health and fitness. I’m not the best. I wouldn’t pass an army fitness test.’

So this time round, our source tells us the actress is pulling out all the stops to avoid the struggle and bag the best roles.

‘She’s putting herself under huge pressure to try and tone up before she steps in front of any audition panels,’ the source reveals.

‘She will be going back there in a few weeks and wants to be in amazing shape for it.’

Will Michelle take her quest for the perfect body too far? Only time will tell…