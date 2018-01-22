The Corrie actress is keen to crack America

It looks like Michelle Keegan is following in the footsteps of husband Mark Wright as she partied with a whole host of A-list stars over the weekend.

The former Coronation Street star has been spending time with her other half in LA this January, and the celeb pair attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards after party together on Sunday.

And clearly keen to rub shoulders with some American stars, 30-year-old Michelle was snapped hanging out with a whole host of celebs.

Taking to her Instagram account, the telly star first shared a snap with none other than musical genius Pharrell Williams.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble with her hair pinned to the side, Mich looks incredible in the pic which sees the pair posing up a storm for the camera.

‘What a gent @pharrell’, she wrote next to the snap.

Clearly her 3.3 million followers were impressed with her new BFF, as one commented: ‘What the HECK! This is amazing xx.’

While another added: ‘Very jealous he is the man! @michkeegan.’

But that wasn’t Michelle’s only ‘fan girl’ moment at the glitzy Netflix bash, as she was later snapped cosying up to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie looked adorable in a pink sequinned frock while the Our Girl actress wrapped her hands around her.

And it looks Michelle’s new pals could come in handy, as she recently hinted that she might be making a more permanent move across the pond.

Revealing she has some jobs lined up, the star told us: ‘I’ve been spending some time in LA with Mark, which is so nice to have some time together!

‘My US agent is in LA too, so I’ve had a few meetings set up over there.’

So could Mark and Michelle become the new David and Victoria Beckham? Only time will tell…