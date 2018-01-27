There seems to have been some confusion among her fans...

There’s no denying that Michelle Keegan is a natural beauty – however, some of her fans appeared to take offence to her latest Instagram snap after there seemed to be some confusion over her appearance.

The Our Girl actress shared a snap of herself lounging on a sofa at home in LA, where she is currently spending time with husband Mark Wright after eight months apart.

Wearing a jumper from her Very collection, Michelle captioned the snap: ‘Those days. Messy hair. No Make-Up. Top from my @veryuk collection’.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Cute pics! Michelle Keegan makes unlikely Hollywood pals as she parties with Mark Wright in LA

While it appears Michelle’s caption was referring to her jumper, which featured the same slogan, some fans assumed that the actress meant she wasn’t wearing any make-up in the picture.

Taking to the comments section on the Insta snap, many fans accused Michelle of trying to deceive them, claiming that she clearly wasn’t going au natural in the photo.

One snapped: ‘No make up my a**e!‘

While another moaned: ‘Full of makeup. Hate these ridiculous posts. What a waste of time they are’.

Another said: ‘Sure I can see eyeshadow and pic filtered to death lol. No fake eyelashes though’.

And one simply commented: ‘You’re obvs wearing makeup‘.

However, there were plenty of fans who praised Michelle’s beauty, regardless of whether she was wearing make-up or not.

‘Natural and bloody gorgeous,’ said one.

Another added: ‘If only I could look THIS good makeup free, forever jealous xx’.

And another gushed: ‘I don’t think she does look like she’s got make up on , just naturally beautiful Xx’.

Going rogue…. 🙈😳 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Meanwhile, while it’s not yet known how long Michelle plans to remain Stateside with her husband, she recently revealed she has been looking for work in LA.

‘I’ve been spending time in Los Angeles with Mark and so it’s nice to have some time together,’ she told us.

‘My US agent is in LA too, so I’ve had a few meetings set up over there.’

Make-up or not, Michelle is always a stunner to us.