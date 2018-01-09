Poor Michelle!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are clearly loving spending time together in the States but their latest outing didn’t go down so well with Michelle…

The couple – who have been hanging out in Los Angeles since the New Year – hit the shops on Monday to stock up on food and Mark, 30, decided to make it more fun by getting Michelle to push him around in a TROLLEY.

Quite understandably the actress didn’t seem too pleased about this as Mark filmed her ferrying him down the aisles.

‘The only way to make food shopping enjoyable is to be pushed,’ the former TOWIE star said in the Instagram Stories clip as he panned the camera on Michelle, 30, behind him.

Michelle – who dressed casually for the trip in a grey hoodie and wore her hair swept up in a messy bun – then made her displeasure clear when Mark asked: ‘Am I heavy, Chelle?’

‘Yep,’ the Our Girl star quickly responded. Ouch!

Mark didn’t seem fazed though and laughed at his wife’s reply. Poor Michelle!

It comes as the latest outing for the couple, who have been pretty much inseparable since Michelle joined her man in the US following the Christmas holidays.

Mark might have been back at work in his role as a presenter on entertainment show Extra but he’s also squeezed in plenty of quality time with his other half, with the pair having shared a rare selfie from an ice hockey game last week.

It’s not just Mark who’s been busy working though as Michelle revealed to her Instagram fans on Monday that she was in a studio recording dialogue for upcoming episodes of Our Girl.

The actress posted a photo from the booth to Instagram Stories and wrote: ‘Coming soon’

Eek, we can’t wait for that! In the meantime Michelle will definitely be building up some muscles if she keeps on pushing Mark around in that trolley…