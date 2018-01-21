We really want one of these...

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been spending some well-earned quality time together this January after living in different countries for most of 2017.

Former Coronation Street star, Michelle flew over to LA with her presenter husband last month after a family Christmas in Essex, and they’ve been treating fans to adorable updates of their holiday ever since.

And the stars may have just shared their sweetest pictures yet as they celebrated Mark’s 31st birthday with a cute evening in. Aw!

Taking to Instagram, 30-year-old Michelle first posted a tribute to her TOWIE star other half, wishing him the best day alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.

‘Happy Birthday to my love’, Mich wrote on the snap which shows Mark with a rather fetching party hat on.

Not stopping there, the Our Girl actress then went on the share an even CUTER snap of Mark – this time picking out an epic throwback of him as a child.

Next to the old photo, the brunette beauty wrote: ‘Birthday boy!!!!! How bloody cute!?!’ along with a heart.

And with his little fringe and cheeky smirk, we have to agree!

Michelle later gave a glimpse into how the celeb pair were spending Mark’s big day – which falls on January 20 – sharing a hilarious video of her hubby trying out his incredible new gift.

Filming from the comfort of their sofa, Mich can be heard giggling as the Essex lad cycles into shot on his brand new, wooden bicycle!

And we think it’s fair to say Mark is pretty chuffed with his new present as he rides through the apartment with a huge smile on his face.

Drawing attention to his unusual outfit, Michelle wrote on the pic: ‘He’s so excited!!!! On his new wooden bike!!’, before adding the hashtag ‘his socks’.

OKAY, we NEED one of these…

Mark also gave his fans a sneaky glimpse as to what the pair were up to, as he took to Instagram with his very own snap from their apartment.

Showcasing his delicious bday feast, the mouthwatering snap sees a load of takeaway pizza piled up on his table (along with a roll of toilet paper, of course).

Looks like these two had a great day, Happy Birthday Mark!