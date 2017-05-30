Lucky, Michelle Keegan! Mark Wright sends fans wild with VERY steamy selfie

The telly presenter has got his followers all hot under the collar



Mark Wright is no stranger to showing off his bod.

HECK, the former TOWIE lad is barely seen with his top on these days (not that we’re complaining…).

Anyway, the 30-year-old has been back at it again over the bank holiday weekend as he’s delighted fans with another shirtless selfie.

Taking to Instagram, telly presenter Mark can be seen posing with one hand in his pocket with his shorts pulled low below his rock hard abs, as he gives followers a glimpse of his gym-honed bod.

The Take Me Out: The Gossip star captioned the steamy snap: ‘Getting back to it !! travelling over for a week. Going to use this week as a bootcamp with my bro @joshwright4444 Before going back on my travels next week. Il try post some training vids of what we do.#cleanliving’.

And it the post-workout selfie has definitely got tongues wagging.

One excited follower wrote: ‘Doesn’t get any better than this though’, another agreed: ‘Phwoarh bloody hell @michkeegan no wonder you are always smiling’.

A third added: ‘OH MY GOD’, and fourth simply agreed: ‘Wow looking good!’



However some fans were baffled by the star stating that he needed to ‘use this week as a bootcamp’ as one commented: ‘That world we live in when people think that this is fat on themsleves’, while another said: ‘u look fine to me!!’.

And us…

Meanwhile, the I’m A Celeb star could be set to start a whole new career in the US after a big job offer could take him away from wife, Michelle Keegan for 18 months.

Speaking on Sunday Brunch, the popular TV presenter confessed he’d have to move across the pond just as Michelle wraps up filming for BBC drama, Our Girls’ third series in South Africa.