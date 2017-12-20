The couple joined other stars for the special outing

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reunited for Christmas and made the festivities even more special by taking part in an emotional trip to Disneyland Paris for those affected by the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The couple joined youngsters who were at the venue on the night of the bombing as they were treated to a festive day out after being flown to the resort from Manchester by British Airways.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Mark Wright FINALLY arrives back in UK for Christmas reunion with Michelle Keegan

Mark and Michelle, both 30, looked in high spirits during the trip and cuddled up for some cute photos in their Disney hats and cosy winter coats.

During the day out they were seen watching the fun-filled parade with the other visitors and both posted clips of it on Instagram Stories.

The pair joined other stars on the outing including comedian John Bishop and members of the cast of Hollyoaks.

Mary Barry, British Airways’ community investment manager, said of the special trip: ‘We wanted to give some of the families a Christmas day out, to have fun and meet some of our celebrity ambassadors.

‘We are very grateful to Disney for agreeing to work with us once again and to all the celebrities for giving their time to come with us.’

It looks like lots of fun was had by all and Mark and Michelle certainly seemed to enjoy themselves.

The couple – who married in May 2015 – have spent several months apart this year due to their busy work schedules, with Michelle jetting off to different countries to film BBC drama Our Girl.

Meanwhile Mark bagged a job presenting on US entertainment show Extra, meaning he’s been living in the States.

Both have obviously been very excited about being together for the festive season and Mark couldn’t help but gush about his wife when she got ready to head home after completing filming on Our Girl.

‘Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day,’ the former TOWIE star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Michelle.

‘I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever !! I love you so much my little trooper x.’

Awww, sounds like it’ll be a lovely Christmas in the Wright household!