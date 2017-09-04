The whole Wright family gathered to say goodbye to Mark

Essex lad, Mark Wright has come a long way since his days hitting Sugar Hut with best mate, James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Not only is he now one of the biggest faces on our telly boxes, but the reality star has now bagged a full-time job over in America as a correspondent on celebrity news show, Extra TV.

Impressive, right?

But as the I’m A Celeb star jets off to start a new life stateside, his family back in Blighty have had to bid him a sad farewell at the airport.

And taking to Instagram over the weekend, Mark’s sister and former TOWIE co-star Jess Wright shared the emotional moment Mark left the Wrights behind.

Posing at the airport along with footballer brother Josh, mum Carol, little sister Natalya and Dad Mark Snr, brunette beauty Jess didn’t hold back her emotions as she said goodbye to her younger brother.

Next to the photo she told her 1.3 millions followers: ‘If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.’

The 31-year-old added: ‘Hardest goodbye but so proud of you @wrighty_ love you more than you know. Go smash it.’

If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello 💔 Hardest goodbye but so proud of you @wrighty_ love you more than you know. Go smash it 👊🏼🙌🏼✈️😥 A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

N’aww. But while many fans rushed to congratulate the reality star on his big move, a few fans were left a little confused as to where Mark’s wife, Michelle Keegan was when the picture was taken.



One follower asked: ‘What about his wife?’, while another pondered: ‘Why isn’t Michelle there to say goodbye?’

And a third simply wrote: ‘Where’s Michelle?’

Coronation Street star, Michelle hasn’t yet taken to social media to wish her hubby of two years luck, but Mark did tribute his other half in an Instagram post before he hopped across the pond.

Sharing the same family photo as his sis, 30-year-old Mark wrote: ‘It’s a goodbye for a while to this lot. Jeez That wasn’t easy. . Nothing beats having a family like mine.

‘All up at 5:30am to take me to the airport. I have the best family in world. The love and support we have for each other is beyond.’

He then added: ‘Family and love is everything and now marrying into my beautiful wife’s family, I have 2. I feel like the luckiest man on the planet.

‘I love you guys. See you soon‘.

N’awww. Despite her social media silence, we reckon Michelle will be jumping on a plane as soon as possible to visit Mark in his new home.