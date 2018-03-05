Could there be a rather unexpected turn for Michelle Keegan's career?!

Having spent the majority of last year apart, it doesn’t look as if Michelle Keegan will be catching some LA rays with her husband Mark Wright any time soon…

In fact, the lady is being rumoured to take a new rather unexpected career move!

Sequins ready for action, people! One of our biggest girl crushes ever is rumoured to be headed for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor.

And not to be dramatic or anything but we haven’t been this excited since maybe Christmas!

So, according to a current bout of allegations, our ultimate dream ‘gal Michelle is possibly headed for the bright lights of the ballroom!

Does it get any better? Course not!

And it would appear that BBC bosses in charge of the 2018 Strictly line-up are *just* as eager to get Mich on the dance floor as us – with a report speculating they’ve offered ‘more than ever before’ to get the Our Girl actress.

According to a report published by The Daily Star on Sunday, the big bosses in charge of the line up are already drawing up a list of hopeful famous faces to compete for the glitter-ball trophy.

A source has shared with the publication: ‘Everyone knows that having Michelle Keegan out on the Strictly dance floor would be ratings gold. Everyone behind the scenes thinks she would set the dance floor alight’.

The TV insider then claimed that bosses were willing to throw in the big bucks to seal the deal, sharing: ‘That’s a demographic that they are desperate to attract to the show and something they are willing to break the bank for’.

The source also added it is now just a matter of getting Michelle on board. Pretty please, Mich?!

Whilst we’d be over the moon to see Michelle on the dance floor, getting her there *might* be a lil’ tricky considering the actress spends a heck of a lot of time overseas filming for Our Girl in locations such as South Africa and Kuala Lumpur.

However, filming for the upcoming series wrapped up just before Christmas after a long eight month stint, so hopefully the lovely lady can find a few days off for another project…

Lets watch this space!