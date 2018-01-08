The actress is looking seriously glamorous

Michelle Keegan has given fans an eyeful whilst enjoying life in Hollywood by posing for a photo in her BRA.

The actress shared a snap on Sunday where she’s seen modelling the black lingerie as she stands with her hand sassily on her hip and her back to the camera.

To complete the super-glam look Michelle, 30, wears her brunette hair in a high bun and models a pair of dazzling drop earrings.

‘🖤 Back to Black 🖤,’ the former Coronation Street star captioned the shot.

Needless to say the striking snap soon racked up over 157,000 likes and got Michelle’s fans gushing over her in the comments.

‘simply beautiful,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘Oh Jesus lord 🙏🙌 your perfect girl 😻😻😻😻’

Meanwhile one even added: ‘Best looking female IN THE WORLD 😍’

Michelle’s all-black ensemble came just as Hollywood’s leading ladies decided to wear the sombre colour at Sunday’s Golden Globes, which they did to honour the Time’s Up movement.

In fact whilst Michelle was posing up a storm her hubby Mark Wright was busy working at the awards ceremony in his role as a presenter on US TV show Extra.

The 30-year-old interviewed several big names on the red carpet at the HBO afterparty and also posted a video as he congratulated Paris Hilton on her recent engagement.

Mark might have had to return to work but he’s also found time to hang out with Michelle whilst she’s in Los Angeles with him.

Last week the couple headed out to an ice hockey game together and posted a rare selfie for the occasion.

They also saw in the New Year together, with Mark posting a sweet message alongside a photo with his wife as they watched the sunset.

‘Last sunset of 2017 stateside. Bring on 2018. Live, love, learn, grow, progress, stay healthy 💙 happy new year,’ the former TOWIE star captioned the shot.

It certainly looks like life in the States suits these two!