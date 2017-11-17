MiC’s Cheska Hull has welcomed her first baby and it’s SO cute

Another new arrival for the MiC cast!

Once more we’re dishing out the congratulations to the Made in Chelsea cast, as another member of the gang has taken to social media to reveal they are now a proud parent!

Following the arrival of Binky’s lil’ baby girl India, long-term pal and former co-star Cheska Hull has shared that she is also a proud mother- having welcomed her tot into the world.

Me & Bump! Xx A post shared by Francesca Hull (@cheskahull) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:41am PST

Cheska, who had revealed she was expecting her first child with beau Thomas Hargett after a rare cameo on MiC earlier this year to attend Binky’s baby shower, has taken to social media to announce the news with a precious snap.

Posing with her baby as she leaves the hospital, the Chelsea lady has announced she has welcomed a little boy into the world!

Cheska captions the gorgeous snap, ‘BABY HULL HAS ARRIVED. Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier – Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6oz… so happy and complete! Love my little darling xxx ‘.

BABY HULL HAS ARRIVED Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier – Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6oz… so happy and complete! Love my little darling xxx 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Francesca Hull (@cheskahull) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Fans have been quick to comment congratulatory messages to the new family of three, with replies reading things such as ‘Congratulations, you look beautiful Cheska’, ‘Congratulations to you and all the family x’ and ‘Congratulations Cheska what a gorgeous name too all the best for your new addition to your family’.

The 31-year-old Made in Chelsea original had announced that she would soon be joined by a little one earlier in the year.

Following her rare appearance in Sloane Square, Cheska had taken to Instagram to share a snap of her first Ultrasound Scan.

Confirming the news, the lovely lady had shared she was ‘happy and excited’ to be announcing her pregnancy.

A massive congratulations to Cheska and Thomas on the arrival of little baby Charlie!

Alice Perry