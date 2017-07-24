Love Island plot twist- Caroline puts her eggs in Muggy Mike's basket?!

With tonights Love Island final drawing closer and closer as each minute passes, we can’t help but wonder which of our 2017 couples will last the test of time.

And, it would appear that one ‘fella who is not keen to put all his eggs into his designated Islander partner’s basket is the one and only Muggy Mike.

See: ‘We need the truth!’ Love Island fans annoyed at Mike Thalassitis’ shock dumping for THIS unexpected reason

In fact, it would appear that Muggy Mike has had a slight reversal of roles- and is now royally mugging everyone else off!

If only all the mugs in our cupboard were this sexy, eh?!

And so, following Mike Thalassitis‘ departure from the villa alongside love interest Tyla Carr, we had high hopes for another Islander pairing.

However, following that super awkward leaked conversation rumoured to be between Mike and his pal (in which he pies Tyla, and describes his real life actual penis as being ‘breathtaking’), the ‘fella has now been linked to *another* Love Island lady!

See: Jonny Mitchell snapped KISSING Love Island co-star after admitting he feels ‘mugged off’ by ex Tyla Carr

Clue: It’s not Jess Shears….

Yup, Mike is currently being linked to none other than Love island royalty and annual presenter Caroline Flack!

After Mike’s appearance on spin-off show Aftersun, Flack had taken to her Instagram to share a snap of herself and the ‘fella- a snap which has caused much speculation amongst fans.

Muggy but Huggy A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Captioned ‘Muggy but Huggy’, many fans have commented on the snap with their suspicions over Mike and Caroline’s relationship- with loads claiming the pair appear to share a spark!

One user writes, ‘I thought you had a sparkle in your eye, be careful @carolineflack he’s muggy!!!’.

Another shares, ‘You really fancy him don’t you Caroline? Who wouldn’t though’.

The whole thing is a bit of a blast from the past- as the exact same thing happened last year, with Caroline being linked to 2016 contestant and Olivia Buckland fiancé’s Alex Bowen.

However, the pair nonsensed both the claims.

And so, whilst the we’re pretty sure there’s nothing *really* going on between Mike and Caroline, it would make some stonking Islander history- right?!

Alice Perry