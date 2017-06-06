You won’t believe former TOWIE star Mike Hassini’s gym transformation

Summer body? Check!

It’s been quite some time since we last saw the lovely Mike Hassini– who parted ways from the TOWIE crew in the summer of 2016 after a breach of the shows guidelines.

However, the 22-year-old has recently blown us all out of the water- as it turns out the Essex ‘fella has used his time away from the limelight to undergo the mother of all transformations.

Fair flipping play, Hassini…

Yup, we definitely didn’t see this one coming.

Captioned ‘Cut it, cut it’, many fans have been quick to congratulate Mike on his phenomenal physique- with replies reading messages such as ‘Seriously good shape!! Well done’ and ‘Hard work is paying off’.

This isn’t the first time the former TOWIE ‘fella has payed patronage to his lean bod- back in April, Mike had posted a snap of his progression.

Yup, its not just you… we need to get to the gym ASAP.

Mike has been slightly under the radar for the past year, following his exit from The Only Way Is Essex on account of a possible substance possession and a car crash in Oxford Street, central London.

The police statement at the time had revealed that ‘‘Michael Hassini, was charged on Monday, 15 August, with driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit’ before adding that he had been also charged with possession but ‘was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 12 September’.

At the time of the event, a spokesperson for TOWIE confirmed to MailOnline that Mike had been suspended for the foreseeable future: ‘In view of the charges brought against him, Mike Hassini has been suspended from Towie until further notice’.

We’re so glad to see Mike has been putting the spare time to good use- now, hows about a helping hand with our summer bod, Hassini?!

Alice Perry