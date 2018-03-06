The Wrecking Ball singer called her Hunger Games boyfriend 'my favourite man'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hardly ever speak about their relationship – and are barely ever seen together.

So it was surprising when the Wrecking Ball singer shared TWELVE pictures with her Hunger Games star fiancé at the Oscars on Instagram.

Miley first took to the photo-sharing website to post a snap of her and Liam at Elton John‘s 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Wearing a stunning pink and silver sequinned ballgown, she cosied up to Liam and Elton and wrote: ‘My favourite men :)’.

For the second half of their evening, Liam and Miley headed to the Vanity Fair party for some post-awards fun.

The singer make a quick change into a black and gold floor-length dress with a high slit in the front.

She also added some red lipstick to match her Hollywood waves – and what definitely looked like her engagement ring.

And Miley clearly loved their red carpet pictures A LOT.

Fans have gone wild for the romantic pictures.

Commenting on one, where the couple both can’t take their eyes off each other, one wrote: ‘Goals af.’

Another fan added: ‘Couple goals!’

Miley once told Ellen DeGeneres why she doesn’t wear her engagement ring much, insisting she only wears it for Liam.

In 2016. she said: ‘This is really weird because [my engagement ring] is like real jewellery and most of my jewellery is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy, and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune.

‘And [Liam]’s kind of like what’s going on? I’m like, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.’

The couple first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song — but broke up for a while in 2014, and Miley started dating St Vincent.

The two were rumoured to be married, but Liam’s actor brother Chris Hemsworth has insisted Miley is “not officially” a member of the family just yet.