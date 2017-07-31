The Made In Chelsea couple had sparked speculation on Instagram

Millie Mackintosh has confirmed that she’s ENGAGED to boyfriend Hugo Taylor after setting tongues wagging on Instagram.

The couple – who went public with their rekindled romance last summer – took the big step during a romantic trip to Mykonos over the weekend where they’d been celebrating Millie’s 28th birthday.

A rep for Hugo, 31, tells MailOnline: ‘I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.’

Millie had fuelled speculation that she might have agreed to marry her fella after she was seen sporting a sparkling ring on her wedding finger during the vacation.

Her Instagram fans also pondered whether Hugo might have popped the question after some questioned what he was holding in a photo of him and Millie lovingly embracing by the sea.

Our Grecian odyssey! Thank you @grecianlux @lo_yachting_mykonos for a beautiful historical tour of Delos #discovergreece ❤️🇬🇷☀️🛥 A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

‘Is he holding a ring box 💍???’ one follower commented on the snap, though it’s unclear what exactly is in the Made In Chelsea star’s hand.

Millie seemed to be hiding her ring finger in her pictures but many fans thought they’d spotted it in a photo of her holding a wine glass whilst admiring her lunch.

When the chef makes you sea urchin pasta even though it's not on the menu 🍝thank you @patou42 @kenshomykonos for an unforgettable stay and the best Greek food I've ever eaten 🐙#discovergreece A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

‘a ring on THAT finger 😆❤️,’ one excitedly remarked, whilst another added: ‘Congratulations on your engagement!’

The fashion designer couldn’t hide her affection for her man during the holiday either, having shared a snap of him which she gushingly captioned: ‘My handsome better half 🦄’

News of the couple’s engagement comes just 14 months after Millie’s divorce from ex-husband Professor Green was finalised.

Millie and 33-year-old Pro – real name Stephen Manderson – were married for just over two years before announcing that they’d amicably decided to separate.

Shortly after the quicky divorce went through Millie went public with Hugo, who she’d previously dated when they both appeared on Made In Chelsea in 2011.

They broke up on screen when it was revealed that Hugo had cheated on her with her pal Rosie Fortescue, a revelation that didn’t end well…

But it all seemed to have blown over when they reignited the spark in the summer of 2016.

Congrats, Millie and Hugo!