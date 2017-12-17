‘Miss you every day’: Peter Andre’s heartbreaking tribute to his late brother

Fans showed their support for Peter Andre after he posted a heartfelt message to his brother Andrew, who died in 2012 after a devastating kidney cancer battle. The 54-year-old passed away surrounded by his family on the 16th December. Yesterday marked the 5-year anniversary of his death.

In memory of his older sibling, the 44-year-old singer posted an illustration to his Instagram account with the caption ‘miss you every day my brother’. The chosen picture showed two young boys, huddled together in a small boat with the caption: ‘Siblings will take different paths and life may separate them…but they will forever be bonded by having begun their journey in the same boat’.

Despite living on opposite sides of the world, the brothers were reportedly extremely close.

After Andrew’s death in 2012, a spokeswoman issued a statement to the Daily Mirror expressing the extent of Peter’s grief: ‘Peter is devastated. He was very, very close to his brother.

‘This is the very first family member Peter has experienced losing. He just needs time to grieve.’

Miss you every day my brother 😔 A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Dec 16, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Fans were quick to show their support for Peter, offering their messages of sympathy.

kimkenny34 said: ‘🌹🌹thinking of you and your family xx’, while x_scarlette_x said: ‘this is so true for me too since losing my brother in a car accident. Truly heart wrenching and life is never the same without them. Life can be so cruel. I just hope and pray that one day we are all reunited ❤️❤️’

Others talk a more spiritual approach, writing: ‘🙏👼🙏 I promise you’ll definitely see him again 👼 (have faith)’

It’s a tough time of year for anyone who’s lost someone close to them – our thoughts are with you and your family Peter.