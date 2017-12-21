The Saturdays star is getting festive in a revealing way

Mollie King has put the disappointment of missing out on the Strictly Come Dancing final behind her by posing for a VERY saucy selfie.

The singer stripped down to her underwear on Wednesday night as she took a snap in a lacy dark green bra and encouraged her followers to spoil themselves with lingerie this Christmas.

‘Don’t forget to treat yourself this Christmas girls!’ Mollie, 30, captioned the Instagram photo.

‘I love this Chloe Emerald bra, it’s one of my festive favourites from @bouxavenue. It’s the perfect gift ‘to me, from me’ #mollielovesboux’

In the picture Mollie smiles as she takes the bedroom snap and wears her blonde hair in loose waves over her shoulder.

Whilst the Saturdays star was focused on her emerald bra, her fans were distracted by just how good she looks overall and the post soon racked up likes.

‘Absolutely stunning,’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘Wow just wow’

And one added: ‘How can one person always be so perfectly gorgeous it’s unfair’

Following her raunchy picture Mollie continued to get her followers talking as she reunited with some Strictly pals – including her dance partner AJ Pritchard – for a a night out in Manchester.

The blonde star and AJ, 23, joined Gemma Atkinson and Simon Rimmer for the get-together, with Mollie captioning a snap of them together on Instagram: ‘When it’s time for a Strictly reunion already!! 🕺🏼 @glouiseatkinson @aj11ace @rimmersimon #AlbertsSchloss #Manchester’

This got fans pretty excited as many were thrilled to see Mollie and AJ hanging out following weeks of speculation that they could be dating.

Sadly though the pair won’t be performing together again on the Strictly tour as Mollie isn’t taking part in the show, even though AJ is.

‘I’m going to be on the tour, but Mollie isn’t unfortunately,’ AJ recently revealed.

‘I believe I’m just going to be doing some dancing with my professional partner Chloe [Hewitt].

‘We haven’t really spoke about it, but I’m really excited to be travelling the country, and performing in these fantastic areas.’

Mollie came fifth in the competition, having been eliminated in the semi-final.