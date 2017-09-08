It turns out Caroline had a VERY interesting technique during her stint on Strictly

We only have a few more hours to wait until Strictly Come Dancing FINALLY returns to our telly boxes.

And with the line-up including celebs like JLS star Aston Merrigold and GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins – we can already tell it’s going to be a cracker.

But with the launch night airing on BBC1 THIS Saturday – it looks like one of the contestants is getting a little bit nervous about her dancing debut and has reached out to a previous star for some advice.

The Saturdays singer Mollie King shared a video of all the Strictly contestant’s official photos on Thursday, telling her 915k followers: ‘This is SO exciting!!!! ….Not quite sure what move I think I’m doing here #MustBeCoolerNextTime’.

Quick to show her support, 2012 Strictly winner and pal, Caroline Flack replied: ‘Excited for you’, followed by a load of love hearts.

And 30-year-old Mollie took the opportunity to ask Caroline for some insider tips before her big opening night, adding: ‘Champ I need your advice, tips, help, ANYTHING…asap!!! #Help‘.

To which Caroline had the BEST reply: ‘Just pretend you’re in dirty dancing … that’s what I did everyday.’ Amazing, right?



Ahead of her ballroom appearance, Mollie let her fans in on a few behind-the-scenes secrets on what to expect from the new series – and it turns out the show had a VERY unusual way of pairing up the celebs and their Strictly professionals this year.

Speaking with The Mirror, Mollie said: ‘We did this thing called speed dancing, which they haven’t done before. All the girls stand in a circle and each time a different professional boy would come and rotate and dance with you’.

The singer added: ‘I loved every minute of it. I liked the ones who held you firm. They were Pahsa Kovalev, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Bernice and Brendan Cole – he has firm hold and is a real joker’.

Ooo we can totally see Brendan and Mollie fox trotting around the dance floor together…