The reality star has wowed followers with her figure

Let’s face it, if you’re going on Love Island – you’ve probably got a cracking bod. And that’s definitely true for Ms. Montana Brown, who’s been showing off her incredible figure on a recent trip to the Maldives.

Yup, the reality star jetted off to the tropical island last week to get some much needed sun with fellow Islander and new BFF Georgia Harrison.

But as well as giving us some serious holiday envy with her picturesque snaps – we can’t get over just how amazing 22-year-old Mon looks!

Posting a throwback to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, the Hertfordshire beauty showed off her bootylicious bod while sitting on the beach in the Maldives.

‘Tropic like it’s hot…. Get me back to the Maldives 👙✈️’, she wrote next to the jaw-dropping pic.

And obviously, it didn’t take long for the ITV2 star’s followers to comment on the smokin’ pic, with one writing: ‘That Booty tho’.

Another agreed: ‘Daaaayyymmmm gurlll’, and a third wrote: ‘Booty for days…’

While a fourth added: ‘Omfggggg you killing me’.

And that isn’t the only shot Montana has treated her fans to, as another sizzling photo showed off her toned legs and rock-hard abs.

The star joked in the caption: ‘Roses are red, Violets are blue I’m in the Maldives, I bet you wish you were too’.

A third pic also saw the Love Island babe lying in the sand wearing cut-out bikini and some sassy sunnies, with the bright blue sea in the background.

Despite the reality star flaunting her amazing body, it turns out Mon hasn’t always been so comfortable with her figure and had a lifestyle overhaul a couple of years back.