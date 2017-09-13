We cannot WAIT to tune in!

It’s fair to say that the Love Island gang have all gone in different directions since the show ended back in July. Olivia scored her own fashion line, Camilla and Jamie helped out in a refugee camp and Alex made a public appearance at Poundland.

And now it’s time for Montana Brown to start living her best post-Love-Island life – as the brand new presenter of MTV’s flagship online news programme, MTV News!

MORE: OMG pics! Love Island star Montana Brown’s SERIOUSLY impressive body transformation revealed

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Montana starts her new gig on the weekly show this Monday (18th September), and will be bringing all the funniest, smartest and most entertaining stories to the MTV audience. Ooh, we can’t WAIT to check her out!

Speaking about scoring the major telly gig, 22-year-old Mon said it was a ‘huge privilege’ and ‘a really exciting time’.

‘Love Island was an amazing experience and has thrown me into the showbiz world, but now this is where the hard work begins,’ the former student said.

‘I’m hoping to forge myself a career that has longevity and it’s a really exciting time for me. MTV News is such an institution and it’s a huge privilege to be fronting Mondays for them.’

And it sounds as though the feeling is mutual, as MTV bigwig Jo Wells said: ‘We are so excited to have Montana on board and think she will be an amazing addition to our fresh and vibrant News team!’

Montana was a firm fan favourite during her time on Love Island, which saw her hook up with fellow islander Alex Beattie.

However, their love as not to last and the pair confirmed they had split last month. But Mon hasn’t been sat around moping over the failed romance – far from it!

Instead the economics graduate has been busy forging a career in showbiz, following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner by becoming the UK Ambassador for fashion website PrettyLittleThing and presenting her own fashion feature on breakfast TV.

And it’s clear that the Hertfordshire gal – who studied at Bournemouth University – has her head screwed firmly on. In an open letter published in The Sun last week, she advised youngsters to bag themselves some qualifications before pursuing a reality TV career, just like her.

She said: ‘I’m working hard to get into TV presenting, using the same get-ahead mentality I picked up in school.

‘I can’t emphasise enough the importance of studying and spending your formative years working out where you want to be and discovering where your strengths lie.’

Yes, Mon!