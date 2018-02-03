Eeeek! The Celebs Go Dating star faced a lot of backlash for this snap

Former Love Island Lothario Mike Thalassitis has found himself in a bit of hot water this week after fans accused him of sharing a ‘disrespectful’ photo online.

The reality star is currently having a whale of a time in Cape Verde while filming for the new series of Celebs Go Dating. It’s alright for some…

But it didn’t take long for Mike – aka muggy Mike – to cause controversy after he posed for a photo with a mystery woman in a bikini on a lounger.

Lying next to his co-star Talia Storm, 25-year-old Mike wrote next to the sunny shot: ‘Pulling machine’.

Unfortunately, many fans thought the comment was ‘disrespectful’, and took to the comments section to blast Mike.

‘So rude!!’, one wrote, while another agreed: ‘What a d**k!’.

However, now the LI lad has hit back at the criticism by changing the caption on the shot.

‘Comments are going mad…’, the star wrote, before clarifying: ‘This is a picture from a great day filming in Cape Verde. We met this lady and we had a proper laugh. That’s it!’ Eeek!

Meanwhile, Mike has also been sharing loads of other snaps from his trip away with the Celebs Go Dating crew.

Posing alongside fellow celebs Ollie Locke, Gemma Collins and Talia, as well as dating experts Nadia Essex, Eden Blackman and Tom Read Wilson, Mike looks to be having an amazing time on his quest to find a girlfriend.

And while we can’t wait to see this lot take to our telly screens on Sunday (4th February), there’s one person who might not be tuning in – and that’s Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

The boys faced a frosty time during their time on the ITV2 show when Mike attempted to steal Kem’s BFF Chris Hughes‘ girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

But following Kem’s recent split with Amber Davies, Mike recently hit out at his former co-star.

‘I don’t really like Kem that much’, he told MailOnline, before adding: ‘He can’t nick birds. He’s five-foot-nothing’. Er… ouch!