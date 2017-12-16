Just another day at the office...

Myleene Klass sent pulses racing after sharing a candid snap from behind-the-scenes of her latest lingerie shoot for Littlewoods.

The mum-of-two showed off her money maker wearing a semi-sheer bodice, lacy black stockings and suspenders – and it’s safe to say her fans loved it!

Bending over a desk in front of her fully-clothed colleagues, Myleene left little to the imagination as she gave a glimpse of her toned bum as she appeared to be critiquing one of her campaign photos.

‘Another day at the office…’, she captioned the image.

Her fans were blown away by the sultry image, with one commenting: ‘OMG I’ve died and gone to heaven,’ while another said: ‘Astonishingly Flawless’.

And one crowned her the ‘rear of the year’ winner, saying: ‘Nice booty rear of the year klass in a glass.’

Others cheekily asked if they could come and work in the same office as Myleene.

‘Any jobs going?’ one questioned, while another said: ‘I need a job in your office!!‘

The former Hear’Say singer also shared a close-up of herself posing behind a camera wearing a cut-out triangle bra that framed her bust and boasted rose embroidery.

She captioned it: ‘Heating cranked up to 11 today!’

Fans were just as impressed with this image, with one commenting: ‘Wow your looking so incredibly stunningly beautiful and your so incredibly lovely.’

Another simply said: ‘Absolutely gorgeous’.

The steamy photoshoot is just one of her many modelling contracts that she has landed since appearing on I’m A Celebrity over ten years ago, wearing THAT white bikini in her now infamous jungle shower scene.

Myleene recently admitted that the bikini which made her household name was a last minute addition to her jungle wardrobe.

‘I had this red bikini and I had a stripy bikini, but the producers said it might strobe, you know when you get the funny effects [on camera].

‘So on the way, I just ran into a shop and gave them $30 for that bikini,’ she told Keith Lemon on ITV’s Through The Keyhole, before joking: ‘If I’d had known the power of it… $100.’