There’s no denying that Myleene Klass has a body to die for. Remember THAT iconic I’m A Celebrity shower scene? Course you do…

But more than 11-years on, and the former popstar has proved she’s definitely still got it after she shared a snap backstage at a recent photoshoot for her new fitness programme.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted an impressive shot which shows her doing a handstand against a mirror while dressed a plunging yellow leotard teamed with black shorts.

‘Behind the scenes for @mybodybymyleene #covershoot. Come on girls, sign up today, strong, fit bodies for life’, 39-year-old Myleene captioned the shot. WOW!

And while we’re still trying to work out how Myleene managed to do that handstand (we can’t even touch our toes), her 231k followers couldn’t wait to comment on the snap.

‘OMG Myleene. Absolutely gorgeous!’, one wrote.

Another commented: ‘@myleeneklass WOWSER! Myleene looking wonderful darling xxx’.

While a third added: ‘Absolutely stunning & incredible form xx’, and a fourth agreed: ‘Wow amazing balance..keep up the Outstanding Work’. Agreed!



It comes after telly star Myleene – who first found fame on 2000’s talent show Popstar – recently opened up about why she decided to bring out an exercise plan.

‘After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them’, she said.

Speaking about her DVD, which was filmed in Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, she added: ‘It is hard work but it is maintainable, not a lifestyle overhaul, but small manageable changes to help women stay fit and see real results.

‘This isn’t just about weight loss, I wanted to make women feel strong and confident in their every day lives.’

