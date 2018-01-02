Myleene has sent fans wild with her steamy shots

When we think of the most iconic I’m A Celebrity moment EVER, there are plenty of situations that spring to mind.

When Gemma Collins freaked out over flying before the show had even started, there was Gillian McKeith‘s fainting during every trial. Heck, we’re even going to put Amir Khan‘s Strawberry Gate on the map this year.

But there has to be one scene which stands head and shoulders above the rest – Myleene Klass and THAT white bikini.

Yup, former popstar Myleene wowed viewers back in 2006 when she took a shower under the jungle waterfall looking a little something like this…

But 11 years on from the famous TV soaking, now the 39-year-old has recreated the memorable moment while on holiday with her kids.

And it’s fair to say she looks just as incredible…

In one photo shared on Instagram, the mum-of-two showed off her impressive body while standing in front of a waterfall with her arms in the air and a huge smile on her face.

Next to the sexy snap, Myleene wrote: ‘Don’t go chasing….💦💦💦’, as she can be seen wearing an almost identical white two-piece to the one she sported in the jungle more than a decade ago.

In a second photo, the Hear’Say star is flaunting her enviable abs as she poses up a storm in front of a load of greenery.

‘Jungle is massive’, she teased below the snap.

Of course, the throwback photos racked up thousands of likes in a matter of hours, as one fan gushed: ‘Looking a tad fabulous’, and another agreed: ‘Wow you look stunning’.

The sexy snaps come after Myleene recently opened up about her stint Down Under, admitting she owes her career to THAT swimwear.

‘I owe those three triangles of fabric everything’, she told The Mirror.

‘If it wasn’t for that bikini, I’d have probably retrained as a midwife.’