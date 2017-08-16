Oh Myleene, what are you like!?

The goddess of sexy swimwear that is Myleene Klass is currently sunning herself on holiday in Turkey and giving us a MAJOR case of the green eyed monster by sharing loads of sizzling bikini snaps (obvs).

But it turns out that even the gorgeous mum of two is susceptible to pesky tanning fails (although not on the same scale as when Gemma Collins ended up lobster red in Tenerife…).

The former Hear’Say star uploaded a selfie on Tuesday that showed her face looking beautifully sunkissed – except her under eye area, that is.

And Myleene revealed the dodgy tan was down to a rogue piece of swimming gear, captioning the snap: ‘Goggle marks 🙄 👙’

We’ve all been there babes!

Goggle marks 🙄 👙http://bit.ly/2w91Aaw A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Myleene’s beauty faux pas didn’t stop her fans raving about the snap though, with one commenting: ‘You always look amazing 😉’

Another posted: ‘Wow! You can totally pull it off as glowy skin though – Beautiful!’

A third wrote: ‘Still Stunningly Beautiful.🔥🔥🔥’

Elsewhere on her Instagram feed, the brunette beauty showed off her banging bod in hot bikini after hot bikini – all from her very own Littlewoods collection, of course.

Sun always shines in #Turkey! 👙http://bit.ly/2uTXXBe A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

The Smooth Radio DJ has had a very busy summer, enjoying three holidays – to Portugal, Isle of Wight and Turkey – this month alone!

And she seems to be squeezing every last drop out of this trip, with her snaps featuring a stunning infinity pool at sunset and a visit to a sea cave.

🌴❤️ A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Erm, we want your life, Myleene! And your collection of swimsuits too, please.