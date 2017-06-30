We would love to see this...

Celebs Go Dating is the show that aims to help celebs find love with normal, non-celebs, and it seems as though love guru Nadia Essex has her sights set on one of the latest contestants!

Helping celebs like Joey Essex, Charlotte Crosby and Stephanie Pratt is all in a days work for Nadia, but now it seems as though she already has someone in mind for the next series – and we are SO excited.

Talking exclusively to NOW Nadia revealed that she would ‘jump at the chance’ to work with none other than our fave villa resident, Camilla Thurlow.

Camilla who has so far been unlucky in love, since her romance with Jonny Mitchell came to an end after he decided to pursue fellow islander Tyla Carr.

Nadia is ready to help Camilla find the man of her dreams, she said: ‘The minute she leaves that villa, I am going to snap her up, if she doesn’t leave finding the one, I 100% am taking the challenge to have her’

She added: ‘I could teach her so much about life and about dating that I feel like she needs, she’s just got the naivety and she needs a role model in her life.’

But when asked about Camilla’s views on always paying half on a date, Nadia simply said: ‘B***h no, it’s not going to happen’.

Nadia clearly has some firm favourites from the current series of Love Island saying: ‘Marcel and Gabby give me endless life… they are the nation’s Victoria and Becks… they will win hands down’

Who doesn’t love Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen’s blossoming romance?

As much as we would love to see Camilla on the next series we are hoping she finds her match in the villa.

And after Thursday night’s ep it seems as though newbie Craig Lawson is taken with our girl Cam!

We’ll be watching this space very closely!

