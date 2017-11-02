We. Cannot. Wait

If like us you’ve been missing your daily fix of Nadia Essex ’s no nonsense dating advice combined with belting one-liners from Charlotte Dawson, you’re in luck; they’ve reunited for a new TV show.

Nadia and Charlotte are among the latest stars to sign up for Rylan Clark-Neal’s Celebrity Ghost Hunt and the best news is they’ve already filmed their episode, meaning we shouldn’t have long to wait until it airs!

Charlotte took part in the first episode of the 5STAR show, which saw a bunch of famous faces go ghost hunting around a haunted house in Essex, and she returns with Nadia, The Valleys star Lateysha Grace and Love Island winner Amber Davies.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the exciting news, Nadia wrote: ‘@Rylan @LateyshaGrace @Amber_Davies7 @CharlotteDawsx #dreamteam.’

And it seems their episode could be extra spooky, as Nadia suggested they filmed it on actual 31 October. In a video shared on Twitter, she said: ‘So guys, I have just finished filming one of the craziest experiences of my entire life.

‘Honestly, I cannot wait to tell you all about it. It was just… you’re gonna die. It was so brilliant and I’ve just had the best day. Happy Halloween!’

Alongside Charlotte, those who took part in the first episode included Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston.

So far there’s been no announcement of when the new episode will be airing but fingers crossed they won’t keep us waiting.