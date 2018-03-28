Go Nadia!

While taking a break from giving us some pretty handy love tips, Nadia Essex has now shared an inspiring message with her followers.

The Celebs Go Dating expert might spend most of her time mixing with the rich and famous, but Nadia took to Instagram on Wednesday looking a little different from her glam self.

Posting a completely fresh-faced selfie, the 36-year-old can be seen smiling at the camera with no make up on whatsoever.

Looking relaxed and happy in the snap, Nadia then decided give her fans some hump-day motivation.

‘Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness’, the telly star wrote next to the snap.

‘I have no makeup on and very rarely post such pictures as I prefer myself with makeup…but you can see here, I am truly happy which is why I want to post it because I think I look pretty.’

She added: ‘Happy people are pretty people so choose happiness and see how quickly people start commenting on how good you look. Happy people glow. Never let anyone take that away from you. #happyhumpday #wednesdaywisdom’.

How great does she look? And clearly Nadia’s 222k followers agree, as one wrote: ‘You look lovely without makeup! So natural’.

‘Wow u look so different. .. a natural beauty’, said another.

And a third agreed: ‘Just love this post! You are a beautiful person, inside and out!’

It comes after the love coach expert appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning to discuss whether romantic novels should be more politically correct following the ‘Me Too’ movement.

Arguing that books are about escapism and shouldn’t be made more PC, Nadia slammed: ‘You don’t read a fictional book to get tips on life. I don’t read Harry Potter and want tips on how to be a Wizard, it’s rubbish!’

