The Girls Aloud star addressed her long-running feud with Cheryl

We think it’s fair to say Girls Aloud stars Cheryl Cole and Nadine Coyle haven’t exactly got on in the past.

After the band took a ‘brief’ hiatus back in 2009 (which sadly turned into a permanent hiatus), Nadine claimed the ladies made the decision to split without telling her.

Chez later fumed that her former pal was ‘full of sh*t’, and hasn’t had much to do with her since. Awks!

So when Irish-born Nadine dropped by the Loose Women studios on Thursday, the ladies couldn’t help but throw in a couple of cheeky questions about their reported feud.

Speaking about Cheryl, presenter Jane Moore asked Nadine what she would say if she bumped into her now – and the 32-year-old had a VERY surprising reaction.

‘I would say “Hello, how are you doing?”‘, the mum-of-one said, before adding: ‘She has a young baby, I have a daughter so I know what it’s like when they’re that age…’ We weren’t expecting that!

The singer – who’s just released new single Go To Work – was also asked by hostwhether any of her former bandmates had been in touch lately and Nadine revealed that CBB winner,was the only one.

Which means there’s been no word from Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh OR Nicola Roberts. Hmm…

Meanwhile, new mum Cheryl has also been busy at work after returning to our telly screens last weekend to helpat The X Factor Judges Houses.

After welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne back in March, the 34-year-old looked absolutely glowing as she joined her pal at his home in the South of France.

And it looks like Chezza’s life is about to get a whole lot more hectic as it’s also been reported she’s heading back to the studio to work on some new music.

How exciting is that? Although we’re still holding out for a Girls Aloud comeback album.