This supermodel has a type...
Is this the supermodel’s new man?
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has dated a vast range of bachelors, from famous faces to billionaires, and now the 47-year-old appears to have bagged herself another one.
Naomi has reportedly been on a string of dates with Egyptian tobacco company boss Louis C Camilleri – who, at the age of 62, is 15 years her senior.
The Sun revealed the news, claiming that the model has been enjoying dates with the businessman – who has an estimated net worth of £150million -‘for weeks’.
The pair are rumoured to have met at a Formula One race with Naomi being a huge fan of Grand Prix.
Father of three Louis has been divorced from his ex-wife Marjolyn since 2004.
‘They’re all over each other when they’re out,’ the Sun reports. ‘Naomi likes to keep her relationships private and it is early days but there’s a real spark between them and their close friends are aware they’re dating.’
And it looks as though this supermodel definitely has a type, with a string of rich ex’s behind her – but could this one be ‘the one’?
Take a look at our gallery of some of Naomi’s rich (and famous) former lovers!
Naomi Campbell and P-Diddy
Estimated Net Worth: $820 million.
Naomi is rumoured to have dated P-Diddy AKA Sean Combs back in 2002.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Usher and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $180 million
The model dated singer Usher back in 2004.
Gerard Butler and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $30 million
Naomi is said to have dated everyone’s fave Scottish hunk in 2007.
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Johnny Depp
Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
Naomi is rumoured to have dated The Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1998
Credit: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Quincy Jones and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $400 million
Music mogul Quincy is rumoured to be romantically linked to Naomi back in 2007.
Michael Fassbender
Estimated Net Worth: $30 million
The X-Men star allegedly dated the model in 2014.
Credit: Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Robert De Niro
Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
The Oscar winning actor is said to have dated the model in the Nineties
Credit: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Sylvester Stallone
Estimated Net Worth: $400 million
This unlikely pair have been romantically linked in the past.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Terrence Howard and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $30 million
Terrence Howard is alleged to have had a brief romance with Naomi in 2007.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Eric Clapton
Estimated Net Worth: $250 million
Naomi is rumoured to have dated the singer for less than a year in 1993.
Vladislav Doronin and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $1 billion
Naomi dated the Russian billionaire for 5 years but they split in 2013.
André Balazs and Naomi Campbell
Estimated Net Worth: $700 million
Naomi is rumoured to have dated the hotel mogul in 2007.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
DOLCE AND GABBANA SHOW SPRING / SUMMER 2003, MILAN FASHION WEEK, ITALY – 30 SEP 2002
Estimated Net Worth: Was $50 million, now -$2million (eeek!)
Damon dash was linked to Naomi Campbell back in 2001.
Naomi Campbell and Flavio Briatore
Estimated Net Worth: $200 million
The Italian businessman dated Naomi from 1999-2003.