This supermodel has a type...

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has dated a vast range of bachelors, from famous faces to billionaires, and now the 47-year-old appears to have bagged herself another one.

Naomi has reportedly been on a string of dates with Egyptian tobacco company boss Louis C Camilleri – who, at the age of 62, is 15 years her senior.

The Sun revealed the news, claiming that the model has been enjoying dates with the businessman – who has an estimated net worth of £150million -‘for weeks’.

The pair are rumoured to have met at a Formula One race with Naomi being a huge fan of Grand Prix.

Father of three Louis has been divorced from his ex-wife Marjolyn since 2004.

‘They’re all over each other when they’re out,’ the Sun reports. ‘Naomi likes to keep her relationships private and it is early days but there’s a real spark between them and their close friends are aware they’re dating.’

And it looks as though this supermodel definitely has a type, with a string of rich ex’s behind her – but could this one be ‘the one’?

