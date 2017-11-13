Naomi Isted enjoys family day out at Daddy’s Home 2 screening

Husband Haydn and their children Rocco and Fleur joined fashion presenter Naomi for the festive film

‘Tis almost the season for endless Christmas movies and this weekend Naomi Isted got a head start when she attended a VIP screening of Daddy’s Home 2 with her adorable family.

Naomi was joined at the event in London by husband Haydn and their two children Fleur and Rocco.

Fashion influencer Naomi looked pretty in pink dressed in a pink jumper that she teamed with a pleated black skirt. She added a touch of festiveness with a pair of emerald boots.

Fleur twinned with her mum’s outfit and looked super cute in a pink bomber jacket.

Taking to Instagram later in the day, Fleur wrote: ‘The best morning ever with #mummieslittlediva the #funniest #film I’ve seem for ages.’

Naomi’s cute family day out comes after she attended the VIP launch of Embargo App on Thursday evening at Mayfair hotspot The Cuckoo Club.

The Embargo App offers rewards for London’s top bars, restaurants and events and, sharing a snap of her outfit from the night on Instagram, Naomi added: ‘#congrats to my good friend @frederickszydlowski launching @embargo app last night @thecuckooclub sponsoted by @deluxevodka thanks for a great night!’