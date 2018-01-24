There was drama ahead of the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award being presented

The National Television Awards 2018 were thrown into chaos during Tuesday night’s ceremony after an intruder STORMED the stage.

Ant and Dec were about to be presented with the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their hit show Saturday Night Takeaway when the man came into view with a piece of paper in his hand.

In scenes that were cut from the TV feed, host Dermot O’Leary was forced to confront the invader and stop him from getting to the microphone where Bruce’s widow Wilnelia Forsyth was stood ready to give out the prize.

The intruder appeared to be wearing a T-shirt reading: ‘Oppression of ideas is not freedom like UK media thinks.’

Dermot blocked him from going any further whilst the man appeared to be furiously talking to the presenter.

Security soon intervened and escorted the man from the stage, meaning that the ceremony could go on.

It’s thought that the stage invader – who was also wearing black jeans and a bandana – is an activist known as Dr ACactivism who may have previously interrupted the live final of The Voice UK last year.

The dramatic moment didn’t stop the show from continuing though and Wilnelia gave an emotional speech in honour of Bruce, who passed away in August.

It proved to be an equally moving moment for winners Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly too and the pair gave a heartfelt speech in which they paid tribute to Bruce.

The intruder wasn’t the only person to go on the stage uninvited as, in a much more light-hearted moment, the team from This Morning were also joined by an intruder…

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby noticed during their acceptance speech for the Daytime Award that Bradley Walsh had joined them, despite him being nothing to do with the programme.

The moment left viewers in hysterics, with one Twitter user saying: ‘Bradley Walsh going on stage even though he didn’t win the award is the highlight of the #NTAs’

And another quipped: ‘Bradley Walsh is a legend’

What a night!