The music producer has waded in on Cheryl's romance...

Cheryl and Liam Payne‘s relationship has been under scrutiny over the last couple of weeks.

And now, music producer Naughty Boy – who is helping Cheryl with her comeback album – has given his thoughts on their relationship.

‘I feel sorry for Cheryl, because all she wants to do is make her music,’ the music producer – real name Shahid Khan – admitted.

In the same interview with The Metro the 33-year-old even revealed where he thinks the speculation could be coming from.

‘Sometimes I think it’s people around her who might be selling stories,’ he confessed. ‘But I say to Cheryl, the music should do the talking, just let the song come out.’

Naughty Boy’s comments come after the couple – who have been dating for two years, and share son Bear together – were hit by split rumours.

But, both Cheryl and Liam shut down any claims of trouble in paradise, when they put on a defiant and loved up display at last month’s Brit Awards.

And, it seems as though Cheryl only has music on her mind, with Naughty Boy revealing that we should expect a different sound.

‘She is negotiating a record deal right now but Cheryl is actually a real artist, otherwise I wouldn’t be working with her,’ he said.

Speaking about what kind of music will be featured on her upcoming album, he added: ‘She is making a real album about her life and emotions and people should focus on that more than what else is going on around her.’

And, it’s clear that Naughty Boy has every faith in Cheryl’s musical abilities, as he admits he was ‘blown away’ by her talents.

‘There is talk of Cheryl’s album being a flop and the truth is that no one knows. I was actually blown away by her singing and her ability to write and be part of the song,’ he revealed. ‘I get a bit disheartened, because I just think people should just wait for the music. It will be worth the wait.’