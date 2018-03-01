Cheryl's new song was inspired by something pretty special

Cheryl Cole has been keeping a low profile whilst planning her musical comeback but now Naughty Boy has spilled the beans on what to expect from her big return – and it’s pretty emotional.

The producer recently worked on a track with Chezza, 34, for her upcoming fifth album and admits that she’s been inspired by baby son Bear, who she welcomed with boyfriend Liam Payne nearly one year ago.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Cher Lloyd reveals why she doesn’t speak to Cheryl Cole anymore and what she REALLY thinks of Liam Payne

‘Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it’s still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist,’ says Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan.

‘She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is.’

Blimey, sounds like Cheryl’s one focused lady!

Naughty Boy thinks that little Bear’s influence will make the Girls Aloud star’s new tunes her most ‘meaningful’ to date.

‘I can’t tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear,’ he tells The Sun. ‘It has got more edge than anything she has done before.

‘I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.’

Awww, we can’t wait to hear it!

It comes after the producer teased Cheryl’s big comeback in January by sharing a photo with her in the studio alongside X Factor winners Rak-Su.

The mum-of-one’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts also sparked speculation that the pair might be duetting when she posted photos of them both in the recording booth.

She then hinted to expect big things from Cheryl’s new material when she captioned a selfie: ‘I never say this but just for this one time – watch out !! ♥️ ✏️ 🎼🔥’

Eek! The album will be Chezza’s first release since her 2014 record Only Human and fans are already excited to hear it – as are we!