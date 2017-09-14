‘I need help’: Aaron Carter speaks out about his drug use as extent of his shock weight loss is revealed

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter's little bro is in a bad place

Nineties child star Aaron Carter confessed ‘I need help’ as he spoke of his prescription drug use on American TV – and revealed the shocking full extent of his dramatic weight loss.

Appearing on US show The Doctors, the star – who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter – also spoke of his fears that he could be HIV-positive.

It was revealed during the hour-long show that Aaron, who is 6ft tall, weighs just 115lbs (8 stone 2 lbs) when fully clothed, which is drastically underweight for a man of his age and height.

The revelation came after the 29 year old prompted concern when he stepped out at an event in LA last month wearing a oversized furry coat that swapped his shrinking frame – a far cry from how we’re used to seeing the star.

Aaron went on to confess that his low weight is one of the reasons he believes he could be HIV-positive.

Having undergone a series of medical tests, Aaron revealed the one he was most worried about was HIV, explaining: ‘I’m so skinny, I’m still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me.’

The star was set to reveal the results of the test in Thursday’s instalment of the show.

The Crazy Little Party Girl singer also spoke bluntly about his prescription drug use, including Xanax and Oxycodone, saying: ‘I don’t mix medications, I do it to release stress of pain or angst.’

‘I need help. I’m scared,’ the emotional star said, adding that his greatest fear is ‘not being able to live’.

Whilst saying he doesn’t do ‘illicit’ drugs, he went on to reveal that he has even found himself getting prescription drugs off the streets.

‘I have no problem telling exactly what it is,’ he said, adding: ‘The truth shall set you free and my father always said that.’

Referencing his late sister Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at the age of 25 from a prescription drug overdose, Aaron also said: ‘I don’t wanna be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it.’

We really hope Aaron can get the help he needs to get back to his best.